What is Diverticulitis? Symptoms And Home Remedies to Tackle it

Diverticulitis is a disease that mainly affects our digestive tract. Small pouches named diverticula form on the lining of our digestive tract. While the formation is known as diverticulosis, the inflammation of these pouches is known as diverticulitis. It is mostly seen by individuals who are older than 40 years.

Some symptoms of diverticulitis are:

Abdominal pain is mostly on the lower left side.

Severe abdominal cramps.

Fever and chills.

Nausea.

Home Remedies:

A lot of people need antibiotics to relieve themselves from the discomfort caused by diverticulitis. However, home remedies work wonders when your condition is mild. Dietary changes can be enough at times to treat the disease.

Here are some home remedies for diverticulitis:

Go on a liquid diet. Broths, ice popsicles without fruit pieces or pulp, gelatin, pulp-free juice, lots of water and coffee/tea with milk and cream can help in relieving the symptoms.

Low-fibre foods such as cooked or canned fruits without skin and seeds, cooked or canned vegetables without skin, eggs and poultry, refined white bread, milk, yoghurt and cheese can work well in lowering the symptoms.

Over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol may help with lowering the pain. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen aren’t recommended because they can increase the risk of further complications and internal bleeding.

Probiotics (also known as good bacteria) can keep your digestive tract and gut healthy.

Aloe vera is considered to be the best coolant. It can help soothe and prevent symptoms and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Acupuncture is also a great painkiller. Acupuncture is the practice of inserting needles into strategic pressure points on the body.

However, these remedies aren’t an absolute solution to your problem. Make sure you see a doctor if you feel your pain and symptoms start worsening. Moreover, visit the doctor when you experience -excessive vomiting, fever over 100°F (38°C) and/or rectal bleeding.

