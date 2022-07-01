What is Earthshine Moon? Will it be Visible in India? When and Where to Watch this Celestial Event Online

If astronomy excites you, get ready to witness yet another cosmic event, Earthshine Moon, over this weekend. The glowing moon from the sunlight reflected by Earth will surely be a breathtaking view to watch. And making it more interesting will be the Regulus, the brightest star in Leo, which will be visible about five degrees left to the Moon during the Earthshine Moon.

What is Earthshine Moon?

Earthshine Moon, which is a phenomenon of a new Moon, occurs when the sunlight is reflected off Earth and back toward the Moon. Usually, during the new Moon phase, the Moon is not visible to naked eyes as it is between the Earth and Sun. However, when the crescent of the Moon appears over the next few days, the sunlight gets reflected off the Earth and hits the Moon, giving it a faded glow. The strength of Earthshine varies throughout the year since the reflection from Earth changes depending upon its orbit position.

When to Watch Earthshine Moon?

While the Earthshine Moon will be visible in the western sky till July 5, the best time to witness is over the upcoming weekend, right after the sunset and just before the sunrise. The phenomena can be best spotted in areas with lesser pollution levels. Earthshine Moon can be spotted with naked eyes, but a telescope or binocular may help you catch a better look at the cosmic event.

Will it be visible in India?

The Earthshine Moon is unlikely to be spotted in India.

Where to watch Earthshine Moon online?

While US space agency NASA or any other such agency has not made any confirmation about streaming the event, the Earthshine Moon may be spotted on streaming videos on YouTube and other social media platforms.

