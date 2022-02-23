What is Emotional-binge Eating? Why does it Occur? And How to Control it?

If you “eat your emotions" or can’t quit stress munching, this article is for you.

The urge to overeat in reaction to negative emotions is referred to as emotional eating. Food is used to suppress or calm negative feelings such as tension, anger, fear, melancholy, loneliness, or boredom.

Emotional eating is a habit that, like any other, can be broken. It will be difficult, especially if you have been doing it for a long time, but it is attainable.

Determine the Culprit Emotions:

Advertisement

Not every feeling you feel will induce you to overeat. There are probably just a few distinct feelings that drive you to seek out eating. It might be worry, anxiety, rage, or boredom. Consider keeping a notebook for a week or two to identify the offenders.

Accept your Emotions:

Emotional eating is caused by a lack of control over one’s emotions. We typically avoid our feelings because we feel helpless. We must experience and accept our feelings, no matter how unpleasant they are.

Begin meditating:

Meditation and other mindfulness activities are among the better ways to deal with emotional eating. Meditation encourages you to pay attention to what is happening at present in a non-judgmental manner, which directly combats emotional eating by preventing you from behaving impulsively.

Make Simple Lifestyle Changes

It might be beneficial to avoid the start of the emotions that cause us to overeat. There are several lifestyle adjustments you can do to improve your mood, boost your wellness, and lower your chances of feeling unpleasant emotions.

Something Else to Feed Your Feelings

Advertisement

Find healthier alternatives to replace the need. Try a variety of alternate activities anytime you feel some of the feelings that cause you to overeat. Alternative activities should be joyful, practical, and direct, such as talking with a buddy or watching a comedy film.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.