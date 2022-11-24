What Is Emotional Detachment? Psychologist Explains How It Harms Mental Health

Emotional well-being is an essential part of a person’s overall health. People who enjoy good emotional health can easily take charge of their emotions and cope with life’s setbacks. However, there are times when people find themselves unable to engage with their feelings or those of others. This condition is called emotional detachment. Emotional detachment is not always harmful but it can prove to be disastrous when someone can’t control it. There are many instances in childhood which must have prompted people to become emotionally detached but couldn’t be noticed. According to psychologist Emily Sander from California, these are the incidents when children feel emotionally detached.

Children are taught to be fine when they are upset. They are taught not to express their suffering, which can harm their emotional well-being.

Advertisement

They have to focus on caring for the feelings of their parents. Although there is nothing wrong with it, people should not forget to prioritise their aspirations as well.

They don’t see healthy emotional expressions at home. There are chances that emotionally detached adults would have seen family members suppressing their emotions.

They are punished for emotionally expressing themselves. People who are reprimanded for expressing themselves emotionally grow up with a sense of guilt. This feeling of remorse eventually results in emotional detachment.

Alongside these and many other tips, Emily has also penned a note for those who have still not learnt to express their feelings. The note reads," Detachment is survival. Many adults are still learning how to tune into, express, and manage their feelings because they did not learn these skills as children.

If you are one of those adults, you’re not alone You’re not weird, broken, or hopeless. Your feelings are survivable, and there is space in the world for you and your feelings.".

Advertisement

Social media users appreciated Emily for sharing these kind words. They recounted being shamed for expressing their feelings.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here