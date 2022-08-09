What is Gender Dysphoria? Know Everything About it

Gender dysphoria is a sense of unease regarding the mismatch between gender and gender identity. For instance, you may be born as a female, but you feel a deep inner sense of being a male. The disparity between how society perceives you and how you feel can cause severe discomfort, anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions in people.

This can also create difficulties with family, peers, and friends or can even increase the risk of self-harm. Patients with this condition must immediately seek psychiatric support.

Symptoms

According to a report in Mayo Clinic, transgender and gender-diverse people may experience this at some point in their lives. However, the effects could differ from one person to another. Following are some of the symptoms of Gender Dysphoria.

Gender identity and genitals or secondary sex traits, such as breast size, voice, and facial hair, vary.

A strong desire to be free of these genitals or secondary sex features, or a desire to prevent secondary sex characteristics from developing.

A strong desire to have another gender’s genitals and secondary sex traits.

A strong desire to be treated as someone of a different gender.

A strong belief that one has the usual sentiments and reactions of the opposite gender.

Complications

Gender dysphoria may have a negative impact on many parts of life, including daily activities. Teens who suffer from gender dysphoria may struggle at school owing to peer pressure and the way they dress, or because they are afraid of being bullied or mocked.

Gender dysphoria can impede one’s capacity to perform at school or at work, which can lead to school dropout or unemployment. Relationship problems are widespread. Anxiety, depression, self-harm, eating disorders, drug abuse, and other issues are all possible.

Treatment

If you or someone you know is suffering something similar, you should seek medical attention. Treatment can help in easing distress. Failing to treat it can make it worse.

(Disclaimer: The content of this article is based on several reports. You must consult a medical expert for any queries or best treatment.)

