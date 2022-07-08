What is Hypersomnia? Symptoms and Risk Factors

Sleep disorders are quite common among many of us. Insomnia has been put in the limelight with many sorts of medicines coming on the shelves to treat it. Many people also suffer from something known as hypersomnia. In this disorder, people remain sleepy throughout the day.

Hypersomnia can be defined as the inability to stay awake and alert during the day despite having more than adequate sleep, according to clevelandclinic.org. It causes challenges to work life, social and home life.

Approximately, 5% of people are said to be affected by hypersomnia. It is usually diagnosed in adolescence and young adulthood. Its causes remain unknown, while researchers are exploring the role of certain genes in circadian rhythm that may be different in people suffering from it.

According to Medical News Today Symptoms can include but are not limited to:

Falling asleep several times a day with a lack of energy Naps can be a powerful way of completing your sleep but if taking naps does not result in feeling refreshed afterwards, then it may be a symptom of hypersomnia. Sleeping more than 9 hours without feeling refreshed Having difficulty waking up every day for weeks or months after sleeping all night Feeling confused and combative while waking up

Risk Factors to develop hypersomnia:

Stress from daily life is considered to be a risk factor for many ailments, including hypersomnia. Excessive alcohol consumption for long periods of times A viral infection that has lasted more than it should Head Trauma particularly during the childhood Genetics plays a pretty big part in forming a person. It can also lead to the passing on of certain disorders Medical history of mental illnesses such as depression, substance abuse, bipolar disorder, Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s can lead to hypersomnia disorder.

