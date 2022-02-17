What is Hypotension? How to Control it Naturally?

While many of you are aware of hypertension or high blood pressure, low blood pressure can be just as harmful. As a result, a series of health issues start surfacing. Low blood pressure is another health issue that many are dealing with these days.

>What exactly is low blood pressure?

Hypotension is defined as a blood pressure less than 90/60 mm/Hg. It has no signs for many people. When it does induce symptoms, they are typically unpleasant or bothersome, including dizziness, vomiting, and other symptoms. Hypotension can also be deadly in some circumstances, thus early detection and treatment are critical.

The majority of people with low blood pressure do not require drugs or other medical treatments to elevate their blood pressure. Rest, on the other hand, have a plethora of natural methods and lifestyle adjustments at their disposal to increase low blood pressure.

>Consume extra salt

Contrary to common belief, low-sodium diets are not suitable for all with blood pressure issues. Individuals with low blood pressure might try gradually increasing their salt intake to help boost their blood pressure.

>Stay away from alcoholic beverages

Because alcohol can further drop blood pressure, those with hypotension should avoid consuming excessive amounts of alcohol.

>Drink plenty of water

Drinking more water can assist blood volume, reducing one of the probable reasons for low blood pressure. It can also aid in the prevention of dehydration.

>While sitting, cross your legs

It has been established that crossing one’s legs when sitting raises blood pressure. This might be a concern for persons who have high blood pressure. Crossed legs may assist patients with low blood pressure symptoms to raise their blood pressure with little effort.

>Consume small meals regularly

Having smaller, more regular meals all through the day may aid in the management of low blood pressure. This is due to the fact that smaller meals reduce the dip in blood pressure that is linked with eating bigger, heavier meals.

>When should you see a doctor?

Seek emergency medical attention if you experience signs or symptoms of shock. If your blood pressure levels are frequently low and you feel good, your doctor will most likely only examine you during routine checks.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

