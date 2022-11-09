What is Influenza? All You Need To Know About Symptoms And Treatment

The flu is a common term for influenza, but it is not the same as stomach flu viruses that cause diarrhoea and vomiting. It is a viral illness caused by influenza. It causes severe symptoms such as head and body aches, sore throat, fever, and respiratory symptoms. Flu is most common during the winter months when many people can become ill at the same time (an epidemic).

The majority of flu patients recover on their own. If you have an underlying health condition or are pregnant, you are at risk for serious complications. The best way to avoid getting the flu is to get vaccinated every year. However, influenza and its complications can be fatal at times. Lets us know about the symptoms and treatment of influenza:

SYMPTOMS

Flu symptoms frequently appear unexpectedly. People, who are at a higher risk of complications, such as those with chronic lung disease, should seek medical attention right away. Antiviral medication, if started within a day or two of becoming ill, can help reduce symptoms. Influenza symptoms can include:

Sudden onset of high fever:

Headache, muscle aches, and joint pain

Cough (usually dry)

Chills

Sore throat

Runny nose and nasal congestion

Fatigue

Stomach symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea may occur but are more common in children than adults.

Most people recover from the flu within one or two weeks, but some people, particularly the elderly, may feel weak for a long time after.

TREATMENT

Under certain conditions, we can treat the flu with antiviral medications. Antivirals can lower your risk of severe illness and shorten your hospital stay. Many people can get rid of the flu without the use of prescription medications.

Antiviral medications for influenza include:

Oseltamivir phosphate - Oseltamivir is taken orally as a pill or as a liquid. It is usually taken for a few days.

Zanamivir - With an inhaler, you inhale zanamivir through your mouth. It is usually necessary to take it for several days. Zanamivir is not recommended for people who have breathing problems, such as asthma or COPD.

Peramivir - Peramivir is administered intravenously by your healthcare provider.

Baloxavir marboxil: It is taken as a pill or as a liquid. You only need to take one dose. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding/chestfeeding, hospitalized, or have certain medical conditions, baloxavir is not recommended.

