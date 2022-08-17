What is Insulin Resistance? Symptoms and Prevention

Insulin Resistance is when cells in the muscles, fat, and liver don’t respond well to insulin and can’t easily take up glucose from the patient’s blood, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Because of such circumstances, the pancreas produces more insulin, say experts, adding, “as long as the pancreas can make enough insulin to overcome the patient’s cell weak response to insulin, the blood glucose levels will stay in the healthy range." It is called as Pre-Diabetes.

Who is prone to Insulin Resistance?

Advertisement

An overweight or obese person

If the person’s parents or sibling have diabetes

Physical inactivity

Health conditions like high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels

History of heart stroke and any heart disease

The generational risk factor cannot be changed but lifestyle-related like physical inactivity should be worked out.

Symptoms of Insulin resistance

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Increased hunger

Blurred vision

Headaches

Vaginal and skin infections

Slow-healing cuts and sores

Many patients have no symptoms of Insulin resistance and still suffer from it. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases suggests that for early diagnosis, the fasting plasma glucose test or oral glucose tolerance test is recommended. Other tests might include research of your medical and family history and a physical exam.

To avoid insulin resistance, a proper diet with physical activity, and losing excess weight are some of the measures one should take. Experts say, “While lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly and losing excess weight, can increase insulin sensitivity and decrease insulin resistance, not all causes are reversible."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here