What is International Bow Day? History, Significance and How to Celebrate?

INTERNATIONAL BOW DAY 2022: Every year August 19 is observed as International Bow Day to celebrate the glory of bows. The day is dedicated to this simple yet elegant accessory that enhances any outfit when worn. Hailing from the 17th century, bows were common amongst men, but as fashion trends changed, women also began donning this accessory. Apart from being used as part of an outfit, bows are even used to decorate several items to make them appear beautiful.

Though bows have now been overtaken by ties, it can’t be said that they have gone out of style. From the very beginning, they have maintained their fashion power. In recent times many men have started to pair an open bow with their Tuxedos which undoubtedly gives a unique and charming look.

International Bow Day: History and Significance

Claire’s, an American accessory retailer, introduced International Bow Day celebrations in 2017 to make people aware of the bow’s versatility and that it is a long-lasting global trend. Ever since then International Bow Day is commemorated on August 19. Claire’s sells a wide variety of bow accessories. They sell bow-themed items in almost every category. The day is important to preserve the brilliance of this accessory that has influenced fashion for centuries.

International Bow Day 2022: How to celebrate?

International Bow Day encourages people to wear bows and share their stunning attires with the rest of the world. To mark this occasion, pair a bow with your outfit and share it on your Instagram handles. Invite your friends to do the same. You can make your own ways to style it and go viral on the internet. We can also take the opportunity of this day to give someone a gift wrapped with a fashionable bow.

