What is International Talk Like A Pirate Day 2022? History, Significance and How to Celebrate

INTERNATIONAL TALK LIKE A PIRATE DAY 2022: Can you believe friendly encouragement during a squash game more than 20 years ago and an inside joke between two friends created a parodic holiday? A low-key event until 2002, the International Talk Like A Pirate Day (ITALPD) is now celebrated on September 19 as a day dedicated to doing all things ‘pirate-y’. What’s cooler? The day helps in raising charity funds. Here’s all you need to know:

THE BEGINNING

Advertisement

On June 6 1995, during a racquetball game, two friends- John Baur and Mark Summers, began shouting pirate slang to encourage each other. By the end of the game they realized, this made their game more fun and perhaps, the world needed an update on their holiday list.

Since June 6 is the anniversary of World War II’s D-Day, the date was moved to September 19. For the next many years, however, it remained low-key and an inside joke for Baur and Summers. They shared among their small group of friends, until 2002, when they decided to contact humour columnist Dave Barry, asking him to be the official spokesperson for ‘National Talk Like a Pirate Day.’

Impressed by the idea, Barry wrote about it in his column and it became an instant hit.

HOW TO CELEBRATE?

There are only three things to do on ITLAPD: walk, talk, and act like a pirate. Dressing up like one is a bonus. But if you really want to get into it, all things pirate-y are going to take over the day.

Advertisement

Watch pirate movies or narrate pirate tales to celebrate the day with your friends. But what you need to keep an eye out for is charity organizations such as Childhood Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Care that celebrate ITLAPD to raise funds around the world.

ITLAPD TODAY

Today, ITLAPD is recognized as the major fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Support formed in 1975. Its fundraising events for schools, childcare centres, community groups, workplaces, and individuals help make a huge difference in the lives of childhood cancer families.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here