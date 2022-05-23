What is Jennifer Anniston’s 15-15-15 Workout Plan

Celebrities have always been on the forefront when it comes to promoting fitness and healthy living. Lately, we have seen celebrities sharing their unique workout plans that give them the desired body shape. While some do pilates, yoga, or calisthenics, American actress Jennifer Anniston has maintained an immaculate physique at the age of 53 by sticking to an effective workout regime.

The Friends star still has a toned body due to the 15-15-15 workout plan that she follows. She has touted the workout technique on some occasions and has shared how effective it can be.

But, what is the 15-15-15 workout plan? Well, it is a simple interval training session that doesn’t involve any fancy moves but is equally or more effective than other forms of exercises. The 15-15-15 plan comprises 15-minute spinning on a stationary bike, 15-minute on an elliptical machine followed by 15 minutes of jogging or running.

The combination of these exercises makes up for an effective cardio program. Here, you can burn loads of calories that too by spending just 45 minutes at the gym. This can come handy for those who are bored of their usual cardio plan which majorly consists of either just running or treadmill.

The amount of calories you burn here also depends on your weight and how much effort you are putting in. But, experts suggest that one can burn anywhere around 500 to 700 calories by spending 45 minutes doing these exercises.

Burning more calories directly impacts the amount of fat on your body. You can shed kilos and get a shredded physique by adopting the 15-15-15 interval training. This can also help you enhance your aerobic capacity and increase stamina.

Another advantage of adopting the 15-15-15 technique is that you don’t have to necessarily stick to the exercises discussed above. If one doesn’t have a treadmill at home or gym then 15 minutes of rowing on the rowing machine would also do the needful.

