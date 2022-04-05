What is Kanya Pujan? Date, Muhurat and Significance

It is the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri 2022. After worshipping Maa Kushmanda on the 4th day, Skanda Mata is prayed to on the 5th day. The Chaitra Navratri 2022 festival started on April 2 this year and will continue till April 10.

Goddess Parvati is the mother of Lord Kartikeya (Lord Skanda) and that is why she is also called Skanda Mata.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Kanya Pujan Muhurat

Durga Ashtmi

Brahma Muhurat- 04:32 am to 05:17 am

Advertisement

Abhijit Muhurat- 11:57 am to 12:48 pm

Vijay Muhurat- 14:30 pm to 15:20 pm

Godhuli Muhurat- 18:31 pm to 18:55 pm

Amrit Kal- April 10, 01:50 am to 03:37 am

Ravi Yog- April 10, 04:31 am to 06:01 am

Materials required for Havan

Havan Kund

Incense sticks

Fox Seeds

Raisins

Clarified butter

Peanuts

Vine Leaves

Honey

Whole Rice

Commiphora Mukul

Kanya Pujan significance

On this day, devotees observe fast and invite little girls to their houses. Girls aged 2-10 years are worshipped as nine avatars of goddess Durga. It is said that worshipping one girl brings a lot of good fortune. Those who worship two will be blessed with perception and salvation. Those who worship 3 will get merit. Those worshipping 4 to 5 girls will get authority and knowledge. Observing nine Kanya Pujan are blessed with supremacy. It is said that Goddess Durga defeated demon Kalasura.

Kanya Pujan rituals

Advertisement

Wash the feet of girls and make them sit on a pedestal.

Tie Kalawa, holy thread on their wrist and mark kumkum on their forehead.

Prepare puri, halwa, Kala Chana and coconut as special food.

Offer the girls gifts in the form of dupattas, bangles and new clothes.

Touch the feet of girls, offer money and seek their blessings.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.