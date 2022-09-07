What Is Menopause? A Look At Its Symptoms 

For a woman, bleeding for 5-6 days in a month is common and necessary to flush out waste blood from her body. Periods start between the age of 13 to 14. Once a woman enters her mid-forties, she is likely to start experiencing symptoms of menopause. This is a normal process that takes place from the age of 45 to 50 years. A woman enters her menopause 12 months after her last period. Sometimes, women do not understand the difference between menopause and normal periods. Due to this, they end up facing a lot of health problems.
Menopause is a natural process that takes place when the ovaries age and produce fewer reproductive hormones. During this period, the body goes through many changes. One of the notable changes is the loss of active ovarian follicles. Ovarian follicles are the structures that produce and release eggs from the ovary wall, allowing menstruation.
What are the symptoms of menopause?
According to Healthline, the symptoms of menopause vary from person to person. One of the common symptoms is hot flashes.
Other symptoms of menopause include:
- Insomnia
- Vaginal dryness
- Weight gain
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Memory problem
- Increased urination
- Dry skin
- Hair loss
- Body pain
- Increased heartbeat
- Headache
- Heavy bleeding
- Weakness
Now, let’s take a look at some of the complications caused by menopause:
- Slow Metabolic Function
- Weak Bones
- Mood swings
- Cataract
- Heart Problems
- Weight Gain
- Emotional Changes
- Osteoporosis
- Slow Digestive System
