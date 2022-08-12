What is Mononucleosis or Kissing Disease? Symptoms and Treatment

Mononucleosis is a disease that primarily affects teens and young adults, although it can also affect youngsters. The sickness is caused by viruses, most notably Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV), and certain infections. Mono is known colloquially as “the kissing disease" because it spreads quickly through body fluids such as saliva.

Mono is not a dangerous illness for the majority of people and typically improves without therapy. Even so, acute weariness, bodily pains, and other symptoms might disrupt school, work, and daily life. You might be unwell for a month if you have mono.

Mono is caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which is exceedingly widespread. Not everyone infected with the virus exhibits symptoms; other people just carry the virus. According to Cleveland Clinic, the following are the symptoms and treatments for the infection.

Symptoms

Fatigue

Sore throat, perhaps mistaken as strep throat that does not improve after antibiotic therapy

Fever

Lymph nodes in your neck and armpits that are swollen

Tonsils swollen

Headache

Rashes on the skin

Swollen, soft spleen

The virus has an incubation period of four to six weeks. This time may be shorter in young children. The incubation period is the time it takes for symptoms to manifest after being exposed to the virus. Symptoms like fever and sore throat normally subside after a few weeks. However, lethargy, enlarged lymph nodes, and a bloated spleen may persist for several weeks longer.

Treatment

Mono has no vaccine or treatment. Antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections and antiviral drugs used to treat other viruses are ineffective against mono. Instead, therapies aim to make you feel better by alleviating symptoms. Your care may involve the following:

Rest: Mono exhausts you quickly. Sleep aids your body’s ability to fight illness.

Hydration: Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) are pain medicines that reduce fever, inflammation, headaches, and muscular pains.

Sore throat relievers include gargling with salt water and using throat lozenges.

Physical exercise can place undue strain on an enlarged spleen, increasing the likelihood of rupture. Contact sports and intense activity should be avoided while unwell and for up to four weeks afterwards.

