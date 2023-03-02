What Is Necrotizing Fasciitis? Who Does This Rare Condition Affect And How To Spot It?

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare but potentially life-threatening bacterial infection that spreads quickly in the body. This condition affects the deeper layers of skin, subcutaneous fat, and fascia. It is commonly called the “flesh-eating disease" because it can rapidly destroy tissue and spread throughout the body.

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control shared that an accurate diagnosis, rapid antibiotic treatment, and immediate surgery are vital to stopping this infection from spreading. There are two types of necrotizing fasciitis, these are polymicrobial, which is also called Type I, and monomicrobial, which is also called Type II. Type I of the infection is caused by majorly two types of bacteria, that is Group A Streptococcus, which is the most common. The second bacteria is called Staphylococcus aureus. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical in managing necrotizing fasciitis. For that, it is essential to educate yourself on the basics of this condition. Read on to find out more:

Symptoms

The symptoms of Necrotizing Fasciitis are divided into Early and Later symptoms.

The early symptoms of the bacterial infection can include:

A red, warm, or swollen area of skin that spreads quickly

Severe pain, (This can include pain beyond the area of the skin that is red, warm, or swollen)

Fever

Later symptoms that are associated with necrotizing fasciitis can include:

Ulcers, blisters, or black spots on the skin

Changes in the color of the skin

Pus or oozing from the infected area

Dizziness

Fatigue (tiredness)

Diarrhea or nausea

Causes

This rapidly spread condition spreads most commonly when bacteria invade the body through a cut on the skin. Although it is also possible to happen if an individual has a trauma that doesn’t break the skin. These are the following ways in which the bacteria causing Necrotizing Fasciitis can enter the skin:

Cuts, scrapes, or burns.

Insect bites.

Wounds from needles and other things that cause puncture wounds.

Surgery

Though Group A strep bacteria are the most common cause of this condition, it is also possible to get it from many different types of bacteria, including bacteria that live in water.

Risk Factors

Getting infected with necrotizing fasciitis is rare. Though there are certain other health factors that can put people at a higher risk. This is because people with these health conditions may already have their body’s ability to fight infections lowered. Some of the conditions that weaken the body’s immune system include:

Diabetes

Kidney disease

Cirrhosis (scarring) of the liver

Cancer

It is important to seek medical attention immediately if you suspect you may have necrotizing fasciitis.

