What is Orthostatic Hypotension? Know Symptoms, Causes & Treatment

Occasional dizziness is common, however, you must immediately get in touch with your doctor if you experience dizziness frequently. One of the known reasons why a person feels lightheaded while standing up is Orthostatic Hypotension. Orthostatic defines upright posture while hypotension means low blood pressure.

Dizziness, blurry vision, weakness, faintish and confusion are some of the common symptoms of Orthostatic Hypotension. However, these symptoms only last for a few minutes. Here is everything you need to know about Orthostatic Hypotension.

Causes:

Dehydration: Suffering from fever, not consuming enough fluids, vomiting, and diarrhoea can lead to dehydration, which hence can cause symptoms of Orthostatic Hypotension like weakness and fatigue.

Heart Problems: People with heart conditions can often undergo the symptoms of Orthostatic Hypotension. Several heart conditions prevent the body from rapidly pumping more blood when a person is standing up.

Endocrine problems: Conditions like thyroid, adrenal insufficiency, low blood sugar and diabetes can cause Orthostatic Hypotension.

Nervous system disorders: A few nervous system disorders disturb the ability of a body to control blood pressure which assists in increasing the possibility of Orthostatic Hypotension.

Eating meals: This is more common in adults of higher age. This condition is called postprandial hypotension where people’s blood pressure drops after eating meals.

Treatment:

One of the easiest treatments is to immediately sit or lie down after feeling lightheaded. Certain lifestyle adjustments, such as drinking plenty of water can also aid in the disappearance of symptoms. Increasing the salt intake can also help in managing hypotension as it is believed to increase blood pressure. However, it’s always recommended to consult the doctor before increasing the salt intake. If the symptoms continue to occur despite these efforts, medication will be required for further treatment.

