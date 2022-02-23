What is Orthostatic Hypotension? The Reason you Feel Dizzy upon Standing Suddenly

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded upon standing suddenly from a lying position is something which has been experienced by a lot of people. Well, it has a name, Orthostatic hypotension.

Doctors explain Orthostatic hypotension as the sudden drop in blood pressure which is caused by a change in the body posture. That is why you get that unusual dizzy feeling when stand up from a chair or bed.

When we are lying down or sitting low, the blood usually flows to the legs due to gravity. Once we stand up, our body works to push the blood upward to supply the brain with oxygen so that it can function properly. The body takes a moment to take the blood out of the large veins of your legs and supply it to your brain as well as heart.

Hypotension or low blood pressure is when the blood pressure in your arteries fall below certain levels. People who experience orthostatic hypotension usually witness their blood pressure drop drastically within minutes of standing.

Advertisement

It has been observed that the condition is more common in older men and women aged above 65 or older. This is because, as a person gets older, his/her body’s ability to react to the drop in blood pressure tends to slow down.

According to experts, Orthostatic hypotension can also be caused due to loss of fluid within the blood vessels. Dehydration caused due to diarrhea, use of medication and vomiting can also result one feeling dizzy and lightheaded.

Meanwhile, conditions such as anaemia which result in lower red blood count can also cause Orthostatic hypotension. Due to the fewer number of red blood cells available in the blood stream in this condition, one is likely to experience blurred vision and some can even faint.

Doctors advise that one must remain hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. If one experiences loss of fluid due to diarrhea or vomiting, then it must be immediately replaced. Apart from this, one should also avoid alcohol consumption and consider using more salt in meals.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.