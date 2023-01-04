What Is Overparenting? Know Ways to Deal With it

Parents always want the best for their children. However, this can sometimes lead to parents being overprotective and controlling. Children are full of curiosity, and letting them explore their answers is a key parenting tip that many parents tend to overlook. Making your child’s life easy is great up to a point.

However, crossing the line will mean that they will not learn how to face real-world problems by themselves. This is known as overparenting. Overparenting can lead to disrespecting your child’s privacy and spoon-feeding them solutions to their problems, inadvertently making them under confident as they grow older.

According to Very Well Family, overparenting is essentially micro-managing your child’s life. Parents do so to protect their children from any sort of discomfort. However, it’s not the best way to go about parenting. Therefore, read on to know some ways to avoid overparenting.

Be Open To Mistakes And Consequences – Parents need to let their children face the consequences of their actions. This will teach the child accountability and even help them figure their way out of a problem. Eventually, your child will grow up to become a responsible individual.

Teach Kids Accountability – It is important to not over-coddle a child when they trip and fall. This will enable the child to learn that there are consequences that might hurt them. And they will learn how to change their course of action thereafter.

Don’t Be An Ever-Available Problem-Solver – Overparenting also compels a parent to be available to solve their kids’ problems 24/7. This can make your child dependent on you for solutions to every problem even after they grow up. Let them face some problems and figure their way out of them so that they can grow up to be confident individuals, who can survive in the tough world.

Teach Your Kids That Being Vulnerable Is Normal – Share your vulnerabilities with your child and make sure you portray that it is normal to be vulnerable at times. Life will not always be good to them, and no human being is perfect. Everyone faces struggles and being open about one’s struggles and sharing them may feel relieving.

