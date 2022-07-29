What is Paranoid Personality Disorder? Symptoms and Cure

Have you felt certain suspicious feelings in every relationship? Are you not satisfied with any relationship? If yes, then you might be having a serious mental disorder — Paranoid Personality Disorder. In Paranoid Personality Disorder, a person is always on guard. They believe other people are trying to demean, hurt or insult them. This can happen in close relationships as well.

These are some prominent symptoms of Paranoid Personality disorder:

Doubt the commitment, and loyalty of others

Advertisement

You believe as if they are betraying you

Never share any personal thing as they might use it against you

Holding grudges

Taking different meanings from any innocent remarks or casual looks

Overthink

Taking criticism in a bad way and then yelling at the other person

Anger your foremost weapon

Becoming cold-hearted in any relationship. You try to distance yourself from others

Always on attack and argumentative mood

Causes of Paranoid Personality disorder

It is said that is the combination of some biological and psychological factors which led to Paranoid Personality disorder. Some childhood or emotional trauma might lead to such a mental disorder.

Treatment of Paranoid Personality disorder

Usually, there are some diagnostic and physical tests as well. But such tests depend on the person’s level of disorder. Psychiatrists and psychologists can help you through psychotherapy, which is in the form of counselling.

Advertisement

Prevention is better than cure, how to prevent Paranoid Personality disorder?

Maintain sleep pattern. Having proper sleep will help to calm your mind.

Stop the practice of overthinking

Focus on your life, career, and goals

Doing exercise and yoga will help your body to stay away from negative feelings and stay active

Interact as much as you can. Do some social work that keeps you motivated

Meditation and Writing can help you out

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here