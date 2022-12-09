Home » News » Lifestyle » What is Raynaud’s Syndrome and How To Prevent It In Cold Conditions

What is Raynaud’s Syndrome and How To Prevent It In Cold Conditions

Raynaud's Syndrome refers to a condition in which some areas of the body feel numb in certain circumstances like when the weather is too cold.

Frequent attacks may lead to painful sores on your fingertips. Due to lack of oxygen, skin tissues become dead. (Image: Shutterstock)
It is the winter season again. But along with the fun element attached to it, many winter-related problems and diseases are also on the rise. Apart from cold, flu, aches and pains, many people, who suffer from auto-immune conditions and high levels of stress, are also dealing with Raynaud’s syndrome.

This syndrome occurs when smaller arteries that supply blood to the skin constrict excessively, limiting blood supply to the affected area and can usually be felt in fingers, ear lobes, nose and toes.

What are the symptoms?

  • The skin colour changes - as blood flow stops, it may change your skin colour from white to blue to red.
  • Fingers, ears or nose feeling numb or cold - You feel like the part of your body has fallen asleep, this happens when your finger isn’t receiving oxygen-rich blood.
  • Feeling warmth or tingling - This usually happens when blood flow returns to your affected body part.
  • Painful sores - Frequent attacks may lead to painful sores on your fingertips. Due to lack of oxygen, skin tissues become dead.

Tips To Prevent From Raynaud’s Syndrome

  • Avoid touching cold objects (like glass of ice water or metal surfaces).
  • Don’t wash your hands with cold water.
  • Wear warm clothes during cold weather.
  • Fix a room heater so that your home or office remains warm.
  • Avoid the intake of caffeine products.
  • Don’t go barefoot, always wear socks
  • Exercise regularly.
  • Take frequent breaks to rub your hands together.
  • Manage stress and emotions so that it doesn’t trigger you.
  • Practice good skin care. Apply moisturizer to prevent dry skin.

Treatment for Raynaud’s syndrome

Simple lifestyle changes are enough to prevent oneself from the syndrome. Usually ‘self-care’ helps in lessening the symptoms. But in severe cases, one is advised to visit a doctor and get proper medication.

