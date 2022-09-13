What is Tabata Workout? How Does it Help in Weight Loss?

Tabata is one of the most effective workouts to burn fat. It is a high-intensity interval training in which 20 seconds of training is followed by a break of 10 seconds. With the help of this pattern, you can include many exercises in your workout and lose weight.

According to a report in the journal of Physiological Science, Sports Scientist and Creator of Tabata, Izumi Tabata has described this technique as the best way to lose weight and burn fat. Other research has also found that Tabata training is a great technique to burn body fat and lose weight.

What is Tabata?

Tabata workouts include cardiovascular exercises and strength training. You can include several exercises in this workout. In this technique, 20 seconds of highly intensive workouts are followed by a 10-second pause, making it a 20:10 pattern. You can do 8 rounds of this exercise. You can include squats, push-ups, burpees and other exercises, which target your large muscle group.

An example of a Tabata workout is that you do push-ups continuously for 20 seconds at a fast pace and then take a 10-second break. Do 8 sets of it and rest for a minute. Then do 20 seconds of squats and then go to 10 seconds off pattern. Take a 1-minute break when 8 sets are completed and then do mountain climbers and burpees.

Advantages of Tabata workout:

It consumes a lot of calories in less time.

It helps in strengthening weak muscles.

By doing tabata, you develop aerobic abilities.

It also helps increase focus.

Tabata also works to improve self-movement.

Tabata is one of the most effective exercises.

