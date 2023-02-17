The ideal age to plan for pregnancy is between 21-35yrs. It doesn’t mean that after 35years one won’t be able to conceive, in fact many women in the present era start planning after 35yrs of age and most of them conceive, but the journey isn’t easy for all.

Dr Reshma M A, Ayurvedic Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist, Ayurgynae, BTM Layout, Bengaluru, says, “As the couples age, stress and anxiety associated with conception gets higher. Couples easily get worried if they don’t find a positive pregnancy result within couple of months and abruptly opt for artificial modes of fertility treatments like follicular stimulations, Intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilization etc."

Another important medical factor which poses a problem for conception after 35yrs is the fertility index. “As women age, the number of follicles available for ovulation decrease, which results in improper ovulation (sometimes no ovulation) and reduced quality of egg. Due to these, the female hormones are not adequately produced which causes further problems in the uterine lining and receptivity," adds Dr Reshma MA.

Conception at late age is also associated with complications in pregnancy, like early trimester miscarriages, pregnancy induced hypertension, diabetes, low foetal weight, growth retardation, chromosomal and congenital problems, preterm birth, increased risk during child birth etc.

Owing to these reasons, it’s recommended that a couple plan for pregnancy within their late twenties and early thirties. However, it’s very important to be healthy physically and mentally before planning to ensure a stress free and uneventful motherhood journey.

