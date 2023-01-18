What Is The Viral Butterfly Hairstyle And Here Is How You Can Get It At Home

If you are active on social media, especially on TikTok and Instagram then there is not a single person, who has not come across the viral butterfly haircut trend. From teens to women in their forties, everyone is hooked on trying out this trend and truth be told, the trend sure is a good one.

But, what is a butterfly hairstyle? A butterfly haircut apparently works on anybody and everybody and is supremely easy to be even tried out at home. This trend got viral all the way back in 2022 but looks like netizens are still not over it. The hairstyle is a combination of long and short-layer cuts that can make your hair look extremely voluminous.

A lot of Y2k trends are coming back with various twists and this is surely one of them. The hairstyle will instantly remind you of Hollywood actresses like Jennifer Aniston back in the 1990s. While Jen might have paid a few dollars to get a similar hairstyle back then, you can do it at the comfort of your now that the look has been decoded.

Well, the first thing that you need to be doing is wash your hair and then divide your hair into two equal, prominent parts. Then, you need to tie two ponytails, one in the front and the other one in the back, once done cut a major chunk from the front and back. Untie both your ponytails and blow dry your hair, voila, you are done and now you have the coolest hairstyle.

