What Is This Latest TikTok Trend ‘Brown Noise’ And How Is It Helping People Fall Asleep?

Different frequencies of noises, like the brown noise, or the better-known white and pink noises are all known as sonic hues. You must have come across one of these, whether you know it by name or not. It sounds like a constant noise with minimal sound variation, including minimal changes in speed. The latest TikTok trend is all about one such sonic hue, Brown Noise. It is at a lower frequency than both white and pink noise. The sound comes off as deeper. You can check it out here:

TikTok users are now claiming that listening to Brown Noise can help you fall asleep. While there is limited scientific evidence for this, there are three possible reasons that can explain why this might be the case. Read on to find more:

Relaxation Aid

People often use music to help themselves fall asleep. Using the aid of Brown noise can prove to be a distraction from anxiety or excessive worrying. Research has found that listening to music can help you relax mentally. This might be one reason why you fall asleep better when you listen to brown noise.

The Classic Pavlovian Conditioning

If you have ever been into psychology, you have probably heard about Pavlovian Conditioning. If you want to learn a behaviour, Pavlovian conditioning can help you get there. This can certainly explain why we eventually fall asleep to the brown noise. If we find the brown noise relaxing, pairing it with sleep may improve the person’s ability to fall and remain asleep. This is how you can use brown noise as a reinforced stimulus for good sleep. However, this can prove to be a double-edged sword. If noise is annoying and hinders sleep, then this reinforcing stimulus will have quite the opposite effect.

The Wonders Of Sound Masking

Our brain can still process external sounds when we sleep. This is why loud noise can wake us. But that’s where the wonders of sound masking come into play. By playing constant background noise, you can actually “drown out" isolated loud noise.

