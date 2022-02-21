What is Type-3 Diabetes? Know the Link With Alzheimer’s

Diabetes is a major health problem caused by abnormal blood sugar levels. This condition cannot be cured, but it can be managed by medication and changing one’s lifestyle. People are generally aware of three types of diabetes: type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. Because type 3 diabetes is so rare, many are still unaware of it. Here’s all you need to know about type 3 diabetes.

What is type 3 diabetes?

Some refer to Alzheimer’s disease as “type 3 diabetes". Type-3 diabetes is founded on the concept that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by insulin resistance or malfunction in the brain. Type 3 diabetes is commonly used to represent a situation in which a person with type 2 diabetes additionally has Alzheimer’s or dementia.

As a result, it is thought that this syndrome is caused by insulin resistance. However, one of the main reasons for the low prevalence of type 3 diabetes is that it is still not fully recognised by the medical community such as the American Diabetes Association or any other major health organisation.

Furthermore, some study utilises the name “type 3c" to define pancreatogenic diabetes, which can occur as a result of pancreatitis. This is not the same as Alzheimer’s disease.

Symptoms

Type 3 diabetes symptoms are similar to dementia symptoms, such as those observed in early Alzheimer’s disease. These indications include:

Memory loss that interferes with everyday life and social interactions

Trouble performing familiar activities

Frequent misplacing of items

A diminished capacity to make decisions based on knowledge

rapid changes in personality or manner.

Prevention

If you already have t2dm, there are steps you may take to improve your management and reduce your chance of acquiring type 3 diabetes.

Here are some tried-and-true ways for treating type 2 diabetes and preventing organ damage:

Start exercising for 30 minutes each day four times a week.

Eat meals that are low in saturated fat, high in protein, and high in fibre.

Follow your healthcare provider’s guidelines for blood sugar monitoring.

Take prescribed drugs on time and on a regular basis.

Keep track of your cholesterol readings.

Try to maintain a healthy body weight.

