What Is Type 4 Diabetes? Symptoms And Prevention

We have seen increasing cases of diabetes in the past two to three decades and our lifestyle has a lot to do with it. Diabetes affects all the organs of the body, making us prone to many other diseases, including heart-related ailments. There are various types of diabetes. Most people are vulnerable to type 2 and type 1 diabetes. Some people are affected by type 3 and type 4 diabetes as well.

What is type 4 diabetes?

Advertisement

According to The Verge, type 4 diabetes is a disease caused by insulin resistance in older people. This disease occurs in older people who do not weigh much and are lean. While obesity is considered a major reason behind type 2 diabetes, it is not the case with type 4 diabetes.

Experts believe that this disease can also be caused by increasing age. A 2015 study revealed that type 4 diabetes can also be caused by excessive formation of immune cells.

Top showsha video

Symptoms of type 4 diabetes:

The symptoms of type 4 diabetes are similar to other types of diabetes. However, it occurs in underweight people, so it becomes difficult to guess the exact symptoms. There are some symptoms that look like other diseases, so the exact detection can only be known after the test.

Here are some symptoms of type 4 diabetes:

Excessive fatigue

Excessive hunger and thirst

Advertisement

Blurring of vision

Wound loss

Frequent urination

Sudden weight loss

Treatment of type 4 diabetes:

So far, there is no exact treatment for type 4 diabetes. Researchers are trying to develop an antibody drug, which can help reduce the number of regulatory T-cells in the body and treat type 4 diabetes. Until the antibody is developed, doctors are treating the patients of type 4 diabetes with type 2 medicines.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here