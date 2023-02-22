What Is Unconditional Love? 5 Signs You Have Found The One For You

Love is a word often used to describe emotions that are hard to describe. These complex emotions can be felt by multiple people in our lives, including our extended fur family. Yet the real deal is what people often call unconditional love. It is more than just someone popping into our heads and consuming our thoughts for the entire day. To love unconditionally is exactly what it sounds like: loving someone despite the circumstances. It might just be a little more complex than it seems at first.

If your partner or anyone for that matter is willing to offer you these five things, you might have someone willing to offer you, unconditional love:

Unconditional Support

Unconditional love is giving the other person what they need wholeheartedly. This is not about keeping “scores" or showcasing your support when it is convenient. A relationship should have both parties willing to support each other through thick and thin. After all, that is what partnership is all about. This does not mean that a person has to ignore their needs to meet the other person’s needs. It simply means that both parties are equal in the give-and-take aspect of their relationship.

Relationship With Kindness

Everyone is kind to one another when things are smooth sailing. If you have found someone willing to be kind to you during the hard times while addressing the relationship issues, it might be a good idea to hold onto them. Unconditional love does not mean that you turn a blind eye to what are the problems in your relationships.

Acceptance And Forgiveness

No relationship will be free of disagreements, whether familial or romantic. Disagreements and arguments come with people living together. What matters is how you deal with it. Issues in any relationship should be faced head-on. Bottling-up emotions can lead to feelings of resentment. Furthermore, unconditional love asks you to give unconditional acceptance. This does not mean tolerating abuse. It simply means if the situation asks for it, you forgive mistakes and continue to offer love and acceptance.

Open Communication

If you want to provide unconditional acceptance to your loved ones it is also important to communicate with them clearly on everything. This will prevent you from taking each other for granted and establish healthy dynamics. Be open about your feelings as well as assertive about your boundaries. This is the best way to let the other person know where you stand and work out any problems in the relationship. Open communication is also essential if you want to make sure your needs are being met. Unconditional love does not play guessing games.

Expression Of Love

Every person has their own love language. Unconditional love makes sure that they understand where the other person is coming from and is willing to offer what they need. This does not mean putting yourself in an uncomfortable position. If you are able to, you should not hold back on letting the other person feel cherished without putting conditions on it.

