What Is World Day Of Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims? Everything You Need To Know

WORLD DAY OF REMEMBRANCE FOR ROAD TRAFFIC VICTIMS: The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDR) is marked on the third Sunday of November each year. This year it falls on November 20. This global event is to memorialise the victims of road traffic accidents, who have died or were seriously injured. The day also acknowledges the hardships and grief that the victims and their families go through and the hard work of emergency services to give the victims utmost care. And ultimately it is an event to raise awareness about how such tragedies can be avoided in the first place. Here is everything you need to know about this day:

Advertisement

WORLD DAY OF REMEMBRANCE FOR ROAD TRAFFIC VICTIMS: THEME

The 2022 theme for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is “Justice". There is a crucial need to investigate how road traffic accidents took place. This is to make sure if the crash was a crime that was committed or not and how it can be prevented. According to the official website, “When carried out seriously, fairly and consistently, such a system is what road crash victims who have been injured or had a family member killed as the result of someone’s law-breaking or negligence deserve and wish for since it also represents a main factor of prevention and this would mean that lessons are learnt from their tragedies so that they may not be repeated."

WORLD DAY OF REMEMBRANCE FOR ROAD TRAFFIC VICTIMS: HISTORY

Advertisement

In 1995, road victim organisations came together as the European Federation of Road Traffic Victims (FEVR) to observe this Day together for the first time. Back then it was known as European Day of Remembrance. However, it was soon commemorated as a World Day when NGOs from Africa, South America and Asia joined.

But it was not until 10 years later, on 26th October 2005 that the United Nations General Assembly adopted this as a World Day. They called it “the appropriate acknowledgement for victims of road traffic crashes and their families".

Advertisement

The World Day was registered as a Foundation in August 2021, with the aim to make it an official independent entity. The aim was also to ensure secure and competent management and to reach a wider audience with round-the-year promotions, help and advice to organisers.

WORLD DAY OF REMEMBRANCE FOR ROAD TRAFFIC VICTIMS: SIGNIFICANCE

As per the data, every year, over a million people become the victims of road traffic accidents. The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims memorialises all the people that have been the victims of road accidents. Accidents on the road affect primarily the young and vulnerable section of society. The day aims to bring to attention the generally trivial legal response for the victims as well as to find ways to better support them and their families.

Advertisement

We must also keep in mind that the only way to stop these tragedies from befalling anyone is to find evidence-backed actions. World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims aims to promote these event-based actions with the hope that this will eventually stop any further road traffic deaths and accidents.

Keywords: World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, WRD, United Nations, World Day

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here