What People Wear Holds Less Importance Than What They Represent, Says Pranav Misra of HUEMN

You can call them the storytellers of 2022. As they complete a decade of storytelling, homegrown label HUEMN is all set to give the City of Dreams a taste of its journey. An inclusive and gender fluid brand that has always been a perfect blend of easy sophistication and artistic drama, Pranav Misra, CEO and Co-founder of the label, speaks to News18 about the brand completing a decade, collaborating their design sensibilities with Pepsi and the collection being made with a secret ingredient called love.

Calling creative entrepreneurship an exciting role, Pranav states that the last decade made them evolve from a concept to a brand. “HUEMN is truly a democratic house that has collaborated with artists, agencies, and brands so diverse from each other, which has contributed to making HUEMN what it is today. The current partnership with Pepsi for a limited-edition apparel collection and limited-edition can is an effort in the direction of our long commitment to making our audience wider and more inclusive," expresses Pranav.

As a brand, they have always been a unique voice when the narrative revolves around self-expression and inclusivity. “HUEMN voice is unique because of the stories we tell. Society is at the epicenter of it all, hence the relevance. What people wear holds less importance than what they represent, this thought is an ongoing navigator for us," says Pranv, adding, “Really, this is the essence of our new collection showcase – both Pepsi and HUEMN are built on the premise of empowering the young generation to be their own selves and arm them with self-expression – and what better way to do it than Fashion."

(L-R): Celebrities Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday in iconic HUEMN outfits.

Handcrafted with love, over the years the label has made waves in the Hindi film industry too. A favourite among celebrities, their designs have been adorned by celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao.

The capsule collection which Pranav addresses as ‘A collection made with a lot of love’, will see actor Sara Ali Khan turn showstopper. So, what makes them celebrity friendly? “Over the years we have built a community of tastemakers who have not just worn the brand but truly made it their own. The democratic nature of HUEMN guides us for it to be led by an entire community rather than just its core team," says Pranav.

