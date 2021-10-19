What the Hat? Alia Bhatt to Brad Pitt, Stars Keep it Stylish With Bucket Hats

Once known as the fishing hat, the bucket hat is literally making heads turn with its stylish comeback. From Hollywood biggies such as Brad Pitt, singer Rihanna to Bollywood favourites Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan adorning bucket hats with pizzazz, the head gear has also found its way on the runway with fashion designers experimenting with the style this season.

From dreamy vacays in the Maldives to quirky fashion shoots, the bucket hats have seen it all. Recently, actor Sara Ali Khan raised the temperatures looking chic in a Flirtatious’ tie-n-dye bucket hat from their Eclectic Sunset collection. “Bucket hats are a cute and easy accessory to lift up your look, It’s the perfect shade with an additional perk of being effortlessly stylish," says Aakriti Grover, founder of Flirtatious.

Advertisement

Making a statement as a fun streetstyle accessory, the simple bucket hat has come a long way. Keeping it street smart and quirky is Satyajit Vetoskar, founder of label Bandit. Satyajit’s latest ‘The Shourai Collection’ also features a unique yellow bucket hat. A sustainable way to keep it stylish, the hat is inspired by the life of skateboarders - their trials, triumphs, and zeal to better their craft. “The bucket hat is a new addition to the brand’s collection Shourai and the inspiration stems from the street style of skaters and graphic artists. The hat is made from upcycled tarpaulin and the bright yellow resonates with the colour of our brand," says Satyajit.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was spotted wearing a sleek all-white style to the U.S. Open, looking like the style icon that he is.

Advertisement

Be it the animated character Paddington Bear’s famous red bucket hat or Emily’s chequered black and white bucket hat in Emily in Paris’ season 2 teaser, the style has definitely made waves in films and web series too. When Alia appeared in the Frooti advertisement looking cute in a neon bucket hat, the style stuck well with her fans. Speaking about the bucket hat trend making a comeback, accessory designer Avishi Dayal Kalra of label ADK, says, “Bucket hats are one of the biggest trends at the moment. It’s a style inspired by the fishing hat and is now a fashion statement. The one Alia is wearing is a neon scuba bucket hat, which is so soft and is perfect for girls who like to let their hair down. We have experimented with different types of bucket hats too and we recently did a collection based on the Friends sitcom where we designed one dedicated to Ross and had a dinosaur dangling from the hat."

The bucket hat sure has an universal appeal. Here’s South Korean star Jimin, member of the musical band BTS, looking cute in a bucket hat paired with a simple white tee.

A trend which sits well with all age groups and is a comfortable option to keep you away from the harsh sun rays. You could keep it cool NBA style like Ranveer Singh in a dark blue bucket hat or keep it chic in an all-black bucket hat designed by young INIFD launchpad designer Nupur Jani. Bucket hats can be made from various types of fabrics including leatherette, upcycled tarpaulin, scuba, cotton, nylon, etc, and can be experimented with any array of colours.

So, take inspiration from your favourite stars and make a bucket full of memories with this trend!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.