What To Buy on Akshaya Tritiya? Know Puja Timings and Choghadiya Muhurat

Akshaya Tritiya is said to be one of the most auspicious days for the Hindus. It is believed that whatever we purchase on this day stays with us forever. The day is also said to bring luck, wealth and prosperity to the homes of people. Every year, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishaka month, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the day is falling on May 3. According to Panchang, Tritiya tithi will begin at 5.18 am on May 3 and will remain till 7.32 am on May 4.

On this day, people from across the country buy gold and silver. They even invest in property and other materials. Let’s take a look at the significance of purchasing silver and gold as well as what else one can purchase on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Advertisement

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Significance of purchasing gold and silver

On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, the whole day is said to be fruitful. Buying metals like silver, gold and other ornaments on this day is said to bring good fortune to people. It is believed that by bringing valuable items home, one welcomes Goddess Lakshmi at their place. Hindu devotees seek blessings of Goddess Lakshmi by offering new metal to her. She is the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Items to purchase on the day

Apart from gold and silver, people can also purchase property, cars, and other jewellery pieces. One can also start a new business on this day. They can even invest their money in other financial matters. It is said that whatever thing is bought on this day stays forever.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Auspicious Timings

Puja timings – The auspicious timings of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu is from 5:39 am to 12:18 pm on May 3.

Timings to buy gold: The auspicious timings for buying gold start at 5:39 am on May 3 and remain till 5:38 am on May 4.

Advertisement

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Auspicious Choghadiya Timings

Morning Timings (Char, Labh, Amrit): From 8:59 am to 1:58 pm on May 3

Afternoon Timings (auspicious): From 3:38 PM to 5:18 PM on May 3

Evening Timings (Profit): From 08:18 PM to 9:38 PM on May 3

Night Timings (Shubh, Amrit, Char): From 10:58 PM to 02:58 PM on May 3

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.