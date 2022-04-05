What to Eat and what to Avoid When Following a Keto Diet

If you are on a weight loss journey, then you must have heard about many diets for weight loss. Keto diet is up on that list. In this diet, a person opts for low-carb and high-fat items.

When a person cuts down carbohydrates in their diet and replaces them with fats, the body reacts differently. Instead of driving energy from carbohydrates, our body starts breaking down fats to provide energy to the body. However, one must follow the diet as per their body type, goals and health conditions. If you want to follow Keto diet, then you should keep in mind some dos and don’ts.

What to eat while on a keto diet?

Eat green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are low on carbohydrates and rich in iron. You should consume cabbage, spinach, lettuce, kale, and other green leaves.

Have nuts

Nuts are a great source of healthy fats. Walnuts, groundnuts, almonds and peanuts help satisfy hunger, all this while providing healthy fats to the body.

Cook in healthy oils

Use healthy high-fat oils such as coconut oil and olive oil to cook your food. This is an effective way of including healthy fats in your Keto diet.

Dairy Products

Cheese, paneer, butter, and cream are all high on fat and protein too. They can all become part of your keto diet and make it flavourful.

What to avoid while on a keto diet?

Sugary items

Foods containing high sugar be it ice cream or candies should be avoided when you pick the keto diet. Sugar provides high carbs to the body which is absolutely against the idea of a keto diet.

Grains

Wheat, barley, and whole grains, in general, have high carbohydrates which are not at all advisable during a keto diet.

Potatoes

Vegetables that are high on carbs and starch are a strict no-no. So keep potatoes, sweet potatoes and corn out of your grocery list.

Sweetened beverages

Packed beverages like juices and cold drinks contain a high amount of sugar which is not good to have on a keto diet.

