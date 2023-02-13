What To Look Forward to at India Beach Fashion Week 2023

India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) is back with its ninth edition and the platform is all set to celebrate fashion at the iconic island of love, Divar Island in Goa. Dedicated to showcasing the best styles in beach, swim and resort wear, the IBFW showcase will be held on February 13 and February 14, 2023, at Mercure, the Goa Devaaya resort.

The 18th-century island with its lush tropical forests, a vast expanse of emerald green paddy fields and meticulously restored colonial-style Portuguese villas is a picture-perfect setting for IBFW. From open-air ramps, designated festival areas, and brand engagement booths, to makeover zones, and a flea market, the fashion festival is a perfect getaway to experience this season.

From iconic fashion designers from India presenting their collections on unconventional runways to panel discussions exploring the future of fashion, here’s what you can expect from IBFW this season.

Day 1 (13th February)

India Beach Fashion Week will kick off with The Sunset Sessions, at 5 pm at River Front. Here’s the extensive schedule of the two-day fashion festival:

CURTAIN RAISER SHOW BY VIKRAM PHADNIS

Time: 8:30 pm, Venue: Tropical Garden

The show marks Vikram Phadnis’ debut in resort wear and will be presenting his collection Bloom at the opening of India Beach Fashion Week 2023.

THE COLLABORATIVE SHOW

TIMEX PRESENTS ELIFEROUS BY SRISHTI KAUR

Time: 9:30 pm, Venue: Tropical Garden

Encapsulating the essence of Art and Fashion, Eliferous by Srishti Kaur translates her experiences and aspirations into a signature that represents eloquence and freedom in designs that defy convention.

Day 2 (February 14th)

FUTURE FASHION CONCLAVE

Time: 12 pm, Venue: The Hill Lounge

Panel 1: Topic: How do global luxury brands stay at the top of their fashion game in a highly competitive and easily distracted consumer marketplace?

Panellists: Deepak Chhabra, managing director, Timex, Rayed Merchant, co-founder, Ikonic Professional, Pradnya Somesh Popade, marketing and communications head, American Tourister, Puneet Motiani, Gatsyby Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP, and Pallav Ojha, CEO and co-founder, COMO.

Panel 2: Topic: What does the future of Indian fashion look like for a tech-driven, AI generation living by the mantra: reduce, reuse, recycle?

Panellists: Sasha Revankar, founder, One Minute Saree, Neha Asthana Ojha, founder, Dive, fashion designer Mandira Wirk, Satyajit Vetoskar, founder, Band It, Ayushi Chauhan, director and co-founder, The Ferias House.

THE ROYAL FALCON STAGE

Time: 2 pm, Venue: Green Lawns

Enjoy an array of live music performances with mesmerising and groovy tunes at the Royal Falcon Stage on Day 2.

ISHA KHANNA, ONE MINUTE SAREE BY SASHA REVANKAR, FDCR I ANUTHHI BY NISHANT & PREETI

Time: 2pm onwards, Venue: Colonial Villas

Isha Khanna will be presenting her collection Amaltaas, which is also known as the Golden Shower Tree. The collection revolves around the traditional bandhani print presented in modern and chic silhouettes.

One Minute Saree by Sasha Revankar is a modern take on the quintessential saree. It is not a skirt, lehenga or saree dress; it is a wraparound cloth that fits adjustable sizes and maintains the flow and drape of the garment.

Anuthhi by Nishant & Preeti’s collection Bagh, is a celebration of colours and occasion wear couture perfect to adorn all year round.

MEEAMI BY AMIT BHARADWAJ

Venue: Colonial Villas

Amit Bharadwaj has created vibrant and eye-catching luxurious designer silhouettes for all occasions and for every woman.

RIPCI BHATIA, MOONSHINE BY SWAPNILA

Venue: Colonial Villas

Ripci Bhatia who is a fashion designer and wife of TV actor Sharad Malhotra will be bringing her fashion A-game to the runway.

Moonshine by Swapnila is inspired by the free-spirited, boho-chic look that unites individuals from different cultures and countries. Comfortable and fashionable, this design seamlessly transitions from a casual beach day to an eye-catching long, cascading, and flowy evening look.

KEN FERNS

Venue: Colonial Villas

A celebrity favourite, Ken Ferns is a noted fashion designer who is known for his unique designs adorned by stars including Shehnaaz Gill, Farah Khan, Rubina Dilaik to name a few. A livewire when it comes to television costume designs, over the years Ken has made an impact in the fashion world.

SUNDOWN SHOW

MANDIRA WIRK

Venue: River Front

Celebrated fashion designer Mandira Wirk has been in the industry for over two decades and remains to be a favourite among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts. The designer will be presenting a collection that is focused on the brand’s signature colours, prints and design aesthetics. This free-flowing range of silhouettes represents real passion and the effortless style statement in you.

COMO COLLECTIVE SHOW - PRASHANT MAJUMDAR, HOUSE OF NIVII BY PANKHNIVI

Venue: River Front

Prashant Majumdar’s collection is inspired by tropical art and will feature indo-western and ethnic patterns.

House of Nivii by Pankhnivi will be presenting their new collection Breeze and Breath.

IKONIC PRESENTS GRAND FINALE BY GAVIN MIGUEL

Time: 9:30 pm, Venue: River Front

Closing the festival with a bang, Gavin Miguel presented by Ikonic Professional, will see the celebrated fashion designer showcase his collection Levitaçāo on the runway.

The two-day fashion festival will also have pop-ups featuring an array of fashion and lifestyle brands, where you can shop till you drop. So, revel in the breezy vibe and enjoy fashion under the sun like never before at India Beach Fashion Week 2023.

