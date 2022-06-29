What's The Right Time and Way To Eat Apple For Maximum Benefits?

Fruits benefit us the most when eaten the right way and at the right time. According to Ayurveda, there are many such fruits, which should be consumed only at a certain time of the day to reap their maximum benefits. Speaking of apples, the fruit cannot be included in our diet at any time of the day.

Know what is the right time and right way to eat this immunity-boosting fruit.

According to a news article published in Helodox, apples should always be consumed in the morning hours. Loaded with dietary fibre, pectin, which is found in apple peel, can lead to digestive issues due to improper sleep or late eating habits.

And, if an apple is consumed in the morning, it can perfectly stimulate bowel movement. Eating apples right in the morning is a good and ideal way to start the day.

Pectin helps eliminate the bacteria found inside the colon. This helps in a healthy digestive system. Pectin also helps in getting rid of toxins and detoxifies the whole body early in the morning.

The right way to eat apples:

Apples should not be peeled. If possible, in the morning, eat it without cutting it and eat it in its natural form.

