When is Buddha Purnima 2022? Date, Purnima Tithi, History, Significance and Celebration of Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Purnima is one of the prominent days for the Buddhist community. It is being said that on the day of Vaishaka Purnima, Lord Buddha was born. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Vikram Samvat, the date differs every year. This year, Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti is observed on May 16. Let’s look at the time, history, significance and the ways to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Date and Time

Buddha Purnima falls on the Purnima Tithi of the Vaishaka month of the Hindu calendar. According to Drik Panchang, Purnima Tithi will begin at 12:45 PM on May 15 and will be in effect till 9:43 AM on May 16.

Buddha Purnima 2022: History

The day is celebrated to mark the birth of one of the greatest spiritual leaders - Lord Buddha. The lord, who is commonly known as Gautam Buddha, was born Prince Siddhartha Gautama in 623 B.C. in Lumbini, which is currently in Nepal, as per UNESCO. He took the path of spirituality and went to different places around the world to spread the word of wisdom and peace. Every year, on Vaishaka Purnima, devotees of Lord Buddha celebrate his birthday with great enthusiasm.

Gautam Buddha was a philosopher, spiritual guide, religious leader, and meditator. It is believed that he meditated under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar continuously for 49 days after which he attained enlightenment. Through his long meditation, he tried to find a secret to ending the ‘suffering’. Later, he explained that the road to end suffering and sins lies in The Four Noble Truths, the essence of his teachings.

Gautam Buddha is also the founder of the Buddhism religion and preached the lessons of dharma, non-violence, harmony, kindness, path to nirvana to the world.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Significance

Buddha Purnima holds a great significance for the Buddhist communities around the world. The day is celebrated to honour Gautam Buddha, who believed in spreading the word of ‘Karma’ and attained liberation from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Celebration

Not just in India, the day is celebrated in many parts of the world including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, Tibet, Nepal, and Mongolia. People around the world celebrate the day by visiting monasteries. They offer prayers to the Lord, chant the verse, meditate, observe fast, and recall the teachings of Lord Buddha.

