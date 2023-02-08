When is Chocolate Day 2023? Date, History, Significance and Quotes to Celebrate the Sweet Occasion

HAPPY CHOCOLATE DAY 2023: The festival of love begins from February 7 to February 14. And people celebrate it by expressing their love and emotions for their special someone. The third day of Valentine’s week on February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day. The day which is all about exchanging chocolates and sweet treats with your loved ones comes after Rose and Propose Day.

The day is all about having fun and spending time with your loved ones. The day is so happening that many couples just for fun enrol themselves in baking and chocolate-making classes to prepare sweet treats for their partners. If you and your partners have a sweet tooth and wish to make a great memory then do not miss this one.

Chocolate Day: History and Significance

It originated as a Christian feast day that honoured Saint Valentine along with other Christian saints called Valentines. In many nations, it is recognised as a crucial day in terms of culture but is not considered as a public holiday in any country.

Since Victorian times, chocolates were the very big parts of the gifts that men and women in love showered each other in the continent and the Americas across the Atlantic.

According to the official website of Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, a British family in the 19th century were looking for a way to use their cocoa butter which was extracted from the process that Richard Cadbury had invented to make more palatable drinking chocolate. To this, his answer was “eating chocolates", which he packaged in a lovely self-designed box.

“A marketing genius, Cadbury began putting the Cupids and rosebuds on heart-shaped boxes in 1861…". People started using the pretty chocolate “boxes to save such mementos as love letters," the official site added.

Chocolate symbolises the never-ending love for your Valentine and lovebirds gift chocolate and expresses the same. Undeniably, chocolates are the love food and one of the best gifts for near dear ones as they can make them super happy.

Chocolate Day: Quotes to Celebrate

Your hand and your mouth agreed many years ago that, as far as chocolate is concerned, there is no need to involve your brain. Don’t wait for a moment, go grab your favourite chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day. Chocolate symbolizes, as does no other food, luxury, comfort, sensuality, gratification, and love. Happy Chocolate Day 2023. This is a chocolate message, for a dairy milk person, from a five star friend, for a melody reason, And a KitKat time, on a munch day, in a perk mood to say, Happy Chocolate Day! A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness, Happy Chocolate Day. There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day 2023!

