When is Christmas Day 2021? What is Christmas? Understanding the History, Origin and Traditions

>Christmas 2021: Christmas celebrated on December 25 is considered one of the most joyous and popular occasions in most parts of the world. As Christmas approaches, here’s all that you need to know about the history, significance, and traditions associated with the merry occasion:

>Christmas: Date and History

To begin with, as we all know Christmas is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem to Mary and Joseph. The word Christmas indicates “mass on Christ’s day". However, there is clue attesting the same can be traced in the New Testament.

It was in 221, Sextus Julius Africanus who identified December 25 as the birthday of Jesus.

Another reason of designating this day as Christmas was because Romans during winter solstice as a symbol of the resurgence of the sun considered the day (December 25) as the birth of the unconquered sun. Therefore, Christian writers connected the dots and equated the birth of sun to birth of the Son (Lord’s son).

Another opinion suggests that Jesus was conceived on the fourth date of creation of the world on March 25 by Mary which is exactly 9 months before December 25.

>Christmas: Significance

Christmas is not just an important festival from a religious perspective, but also from a cultural point of view. It is the merry occasion of commemorating the Nativity of Jesus.

The spirit of Christmas lies in fulfilling spiritual aspiration, attaining purity, and devotion. Donating, exchanging gifts and spreading love and joy lies at the heart of Christmas.

Some of the traditions that make Christmas so very fun and interesting include:

>Decorating the Christmas tree: The fun part is getting together with the family and decking up the Christmas tree with coloured balls, stars and gifts.

>Baking cookies, >family outing, and making cards: Another interesting part of Christmas is these. It brings in a lot of joy.

>Hanging Mistletoe: Mistletoe is known to be a healing herb with medicinal properties. It became a tradition to hang mistletoe, and those that stand under it, had to kiss as a symbol of peace and love.

>Leaving warm milk and cookies for Santa at night: Santa Claus, over the years, has emerged to be a crucial figure during Christmas. Children leave stockings near the bed hoping to receive gifts from Santa.

