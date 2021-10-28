Diwali has a special significance in Hinduism, for it brings happiness and light. However, the date of the festival keeps varying every year according to the Hindu calendar. Going by the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated on the day of Amavasya or new moon, which falls on the 15th day of the waning moon or Krishna Paksh in the month of Kartik. This year Kartik Amavasya is on Thursday, 4th November, 2021.

Advertisement

Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped on Diwali. According to the beliefs, worshipping Maa Lakshmi on Diwali brings happiness and prosperity to the house and family members. It is also believed that there will be no shortage of money if you worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the day of Diwali.

>Read: The Origin Story of Goddess Lakshmi

Diwali is also known as Deepavali, and is often associated with wealth and happiness. Days before the Hindu festival, people clean and decorate their houses or workplaces to prepare for the big day. On the day of Diwali, houses are decorated with lights, candles and lamps.

>In GFX: Explained: Are Green Crackers Really Pollution-free and Environment Friendly?

SHUBHA MUHURAT OF POOJA ON DIWALI:

>Diwali Date in India: 4th November, 2021 (Thursday)

>Amavasya Tithi starts: 4th November 2021 from 06:03 am

>Amavasya Tithi ends: 5th November 2021 till 02:44 am

THE TIME FOR LAXMI POOJA AND LORD GANESHA PUJA:

>Timings: 06:09 pm to 08:20 pm

>Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

>Pradosh Kaal: 17:34:09 PM to 20:10:27 PM

>Vrshabh kaal: 18:10:29 PM to 20:06:20 PM

NISHITA KAAL MUHURAT ON DIWALI:

>Nishita Kal: 11:39 pm to 00:31 pm on 5th November

>Sinha Lagna: from 00:39 PM on 5th November to 02:56 AM

DIWALI SHUBH CHOGHADIYA MUHURAT:

>Morning Muhurat: 06:34:53 am to 07:57:17pm

>Morning Muhurat: 10:42:06 am to 14:49:20 pm

>Evening Muhurat: 16:11:45 PM to 20:49:31 PM

>Ratri Muhurat: 24:04:53 PM to 01:42:34 PM

POOJA VIDHI ON DIWALI:

First, take a Sankalp (vow) of puja.

Worship Lord Kuber, along with Lord Ganesha, Maa Lakshmi, Maa Saraswati on the day of Diwali.

Chant Om Shri Shri Namah 11 times or one rosary.

Keep a single coconut or 11 Kamalgatte at the place of worship.

Worship the Shree Yantra and place it in the north direction.

Recite Goddess Suktam on this day.

ITEMS TO OFFER AS BHOG TO GODDESS LAXMI:

On the day of Diwali, singhada, pomegranate, quince are offered to Goddess Lakshmi.

Sitaphal is also kept during the pooja.

You can also keep sugarcane.

It is believed that Maa Lakshmi likes water chestnuts the most.

Kesarbhaat, halwa and kheer are offered to Goddess Lakshmi as bhog.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.