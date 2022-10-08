When is Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022? History, Significance and How to Celebrate

EID MILAD UN NABI 2022: Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is one of the important festivals for the followers of Islam. The day marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims across the world observe the day by paying tribute and show their respect, love and honour to the last prophet of Islam.

The celebration is subdued in many parts of the world as the day is believed to be the death anniversary of the holy Prophet. In colloquial Arabic, the occasion is also known as Nabid and Mawlid or Mawlid an-Nabi.

Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated this year on October 9 in India in accordance with the Gregorian calendar.

Eid Milad Un Nabi: Date

According to beliefs, Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca in 570 CE on the twelfth day of the month of Rabi’ al-Awal. In the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri calendar), Rabi’ al-Awal is the third month.

Shia Muslims are said to commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi on the 17th of the same month, while Sunni Muslims celebrate it on the 12th day. The day is decided every year depending on moon sighting and followers of Islam in different countries observe the day as per their local lunar calendar.

History & Significance

Prophet Hazrat Muhammad was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia and is believed to have reached enlightenment in 610 AD in a cave called Hira near Mecca. He later advocated Quranic principles. It is customary to listen to hymns that are chanted in honour of the Prophet on this day in order to reap both worldly and celestial rewards.

However, Shias and Sunnis celebrate the day in distinct ways. According to Shia belief, Prophet Muhammad chose Hazrat Ali as his successor on this day. On the other hand, the Sunni community attends prayer gatherings on this day. The celebration of Eid Milad un-Nabi was first started in Egypt and it later spread across the world.

How it is celebrated

Large public processions and decorations in homes are common ways that people in several nations mark the occasion. In addition to reciting prayers and distributing sweets and clothes to the needy, the Prophet’s life is also highlighted in sermons at community prayers. On this day, individuals also carry green flags or banners and wear green attire or ribbons, which represent Islam and heaven.

It is regarded as a significant day for Muslims all around the world because it recalls the generosity, compassion, and teachings of the holy Prophet. His admirers celebrate his birthday and express their reverence and affection for him.

