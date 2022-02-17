When is Flirting Day 2022? Date, Significance and All You Need to Know About the Fourth Day of Anti-Valentine’s Week

>Flirting Day 2022: While many believe February is the month of love, some people call the week after Valentine’s Day, Anti-Valentine week. Those who go by this theory celebrate Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirting day and so on, during the Anti-valentine week. February 18 is observed as Flirting Day, which happens to be the fourth day of this week.

Significance of Flirting Day

Flirting is said to generate positivity amongst two people which is great for well-being. The small gestures shared while flirting allow a person to show interest in the significant other. Flirting is a sign of friendship or entertainment. It can also be the first step to get to know someone if they reciprocate your gestures. This day can also be used by people who mean to talk to someone who’s ruling their mind.

However, you must keep in mind when to draw a line and stop, if your significant other feel uncomfortable. According to a study conducted by Washington State University, friendly flirting at work is beneficial for employees and is said to result in positive social behaviour.

Cambridge University defines flirting as a behaviour to showcase to the other person that you are interested in them, but not in a serious way. This day is pretty popular amongst the youth. As mentioned earlier, the other person must play along when you approach them and flirt, or it might be called ‘teasing’.

While the fourth day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is Flirting Day, it is followed by Confession Day, Missing Day and Break up day. The dates of these days are February 19, February 20 and February 21st, respectively. These days are observed to detox people from celebrating too many love days. Moreover, it also signifies that February is full of celebrations.

