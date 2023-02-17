When is Flirting Day 2023? Date, Significance and How to Celebrate?

FLIRTING DAY 2023: After Valentine’s Week, dedicated to showering your beloved with love, care and affection, comes Anti-Valentine’s Week. The days of this week are dedicated to celebrating singlehood. Believers of the Anti-Valentine’s Week totally hate all the hype leading up to Valentine’s Day February 14. The fourth day of this week, February 18 is dedicated to flirting.

Flirting is the stepping stone to romance. If you are someone who is looking for love, Flirting Day is an opportunity that you should grab and get ready to mingle.

The word flirting originates from the French word ‘Fleurette which means to seduce someone by dropping flower petals’. It was first used in 16th-century poems. Flirting celebrates the notion of love as it lets us open our hearts and minds to new experiences. It makes us hopeful of finding love.

If you have a crush on someone, Flirting Day is the best time to let them know. You would want to keep your flirting game to a minimum and on a friendly note. If you don’t want to hamper your relationship with the said person, make sure you are polite and don’t overdo it.

Flirting Day 2023: How to celebrate?

Host a meal

Invite all your friends and your ‘special someone’ to the party. Seize the opportunity to make time for your crush and subtly flirt with them. If you feel too nervous, seek advice from one of your friends. Dating app

If you are single and looking to put yourself out in the open, choose to sign up on the dating app. You can always brush up on your flirting skills online. And who knows, maybe your flirting will lead to a love story? Spice up your relationship

There are no rules that couples can’t celebrate this day. Take out time for your partner/spouse and spark up the relationship with your top-notch flirting game. Make your loved one feel special and relieve the initial stages of your relationship all over again. Dress Up

Everyone likes to dress up and look their best to create a lasting impression. You can win a few brownie points too if you can flirt and pay extra attention to your crush. Ask them to maybe join you for a dance, if a cafe or club. Send your crush that message

You do not have to send an ‘I love you’ message, but you can definitely muster up the courage and text your crush what you like about them.

