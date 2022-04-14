When is Good Friday 2022? Date, History, Significance and Important Facts

Good Friday is a solemn occasion observed by Christians across the world. This year, the occasion falls on April 15. It is the Friday before Easter and is a day of sorrow for followers of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday: History and Significance

Good Friday is marked annually, during which Christians observe the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Good Friday is a day of sorrow, and penance. This occasion holds significance for Christians around the world as it marks the day when Jesus Christ was arrested in the garden at Gethsemane and was condemned to death by Pontius Pilate, the governor of the Roman province of Judaea.

The Roman soldiers made him carry his cross and crucified him at Golgotha, which is outside of Jerusalem. According to the Bible, the son of God was flogged, ordered to carry the cross on which he would be crucified and then was executed.

Good Friday: Important Facts

Since Easter does not have a fixed date of celebration, its preceding event, Good Friday also shifts dates every year. Good Friday follows the lunar calendar, specifically the first full moon to take place after the spring equinox, which marks the beginning of the spring season.

2. The day is known as the Holy and Great Friday in the Greek liturgy, Holy Friday in Romance Languages and Karfreitag in German.

3. It is believed that the day is named “good" since it is holy, or that the phrase is a distortion of “God’s Friday."

