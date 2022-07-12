When is Guru Purnima 2022? Date, Time, History and Significance

GURU PURNIMA 2022: Guru Purnima is celebrated annually on the full moon day in the month of Ashadha. As per Hindu customs, this day is observed to honour the spiritual gurus or teachers for guiding us.

Guru Purnima: History

The origins of Guru Purnima can be found in the Vedic period. The word itself has Sanskrit roots. The event is observed by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists as a way to show gratitude toward the gurus.

Guru Purnima is regarded as an auspicious occasion for Buddhists. It is believed that on this day Lord Buddha gave a sermon. It is also recognized as Vyasa Purnima because this is the day when Mahabharata’s author, Ved Vyasa, was born.

Guru Purnima: Date and Time

This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 13, as it will mark the full Moon Day. On this auspicious day, the Purnima Tithi is predicted to be in effect from 4:00 AM on July 13 to 12:06 AM on July 14.

Guru Purnima: Significance

We commemorate this day to express our gratitude to our gurus for their dedication and selflessness in nurturing a child. On Guru Purnima, we celebrate the special bond between students and teachers. In today’s time, teachers have the greatest influence on students’ lives. They not only transfer knowledge and teach co-curricular and extracurricular abilities, but they also help kids develop the morals and life skills that help them deal with the outside world.

