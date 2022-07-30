When is Hariyali Teej 2022? History, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and usually falls two days before Nag Panchami. The holy day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, the auspicious festival for married couples will be celebrated on Sunday, July 31. This festival is primarily observed in northern India, especially in states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Significance

This day is significant as it commemorates the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Goddess Parvati is known as ‘Teej Mata’. Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their happy married life. Even unmarried women observe a fast to pray in the hope of a desired life partner.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Puja Vidhi

During Hariyali Teej married women visit their parent’s house, and wear new clothes, preferably green Sari and bangles. There, they prepare swings as well as sing Teej songs, praising the love of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Moreover, parents of married women send Sindhara, a gift bucket to their daughters and in-laws. Sindhara is a collection of homemade sweets such as Ghewar, and accessories like Henna and bangles.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Some of the Shubh or auspicious timings of the day include the Brahma Muhurat, which occurs from 4:18 am to 5:00 am; the Abhijit Muhurat, which takes place from 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm; and the Godhuli Muhurt, which will begin at 6:59 pm and end at 7:23 pm.

