HOLI 2023: Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring. Also known as the festival of colours, it is considered one of the biggest festivals in India after Diwali. From Braj to Banaras, every region in India contributes uniquely to how this festival is celebrated. For many, this is a time to let your hair down and have fun. Dancing, singing, and throwing colour color in the air are integral to this festival.

Here is when the festival of colour is going to be marked this year and how you can celebrate it:

When is Holi This Year?

The grand festival of Holi is celebrated for two days in many regions of India. The first day is known as Holika Dahan. It is the day when people light a bonfire in celebration of the legend of the burning of Holika. The demoness was burnt on the pyre and her nephew, Prahlada was saved.

Holika Dahan is also referred to as Kama Dahanam in South India. This year Holika Dahan is going to be marked on March 7. The second day is known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi or Dhulendi. This is the day when people play with colours. The festival will be observed on March 8 this year.

Holi Celebrations

Sip On Some Thandai

Holi is going to be incomplete without some thandai. This rich, milk-based drink filled with nuts is all you are going to need after a long fun morning under the spring sun. All you have to do is look up some easy recipes and make some thandai right at home. It is such a simple beverage that making it from scratch is not going to be hard at all.

Dance The Morning Away

Who says going crazy on the dance floor is only reserved for the evenings? There is nothing more energising than dancing to the DJ in the morning as the colors of Holi are thrown in the air. Channel your inner Bollywood star and get grooving on the popular Holi tracks that are sure to be blaring through the speakers.

Go Crazy With Colours

Talking of channeling Bollywood, do not forget to stock up on Holi colors. Skip the water fights and grab some colours that are going to be gentle on your skin. This way you can maximise the fun while minimising any damage to the environment. After all, a fun day of celebration should not involve wasting too much water.

Grab Some Gujiyas

India has mouth-watering delicacies to offer for each and every festival. The festival of colors is no exception. From malpua to kachori there is so much to look forward to that it will be hard to choose. If you have to begin with something, maybe grab some gujiyas that are almost synonymous with the festival itself.

Narrate The Tales Of Holi

This is especially going to be fun and educational all in one go for the kids. While the most popularly narrated myth surrounding Holi is that of Holika, there are other tales of Holi as well. These involve the legend of Lord Shiva and Kamadeva or the story of the ogress Dhundhi and Lord Krishna. It is the perfect time to let the kids know the rich culture behind the colorful festival.

