When is Holi Bhai Dooj 2023? Date, Shubh Muhurat, History and Significance of Bhratri Dwitiya

HOLI 2023: Holi Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhratri Dwitiya, is celebrated two days after Holi. This festival falls on the fifth and last day of the Hindu month of Phalguna. Like Raksha Bandhan, this festival too symbolises the bond and affection between brothers and sisters. Moreover, as the name suggests, Holi Bhai Dooj is observed during the Dwitiya Tithi. According to Drikpanchang, Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on March 9 this year.

On the day of Bhratri Dwitiya, sisters perform a special ritual for their brothers, praying for their long life and well-being. According to Hindu mythology, Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated in honour of Lord Yama (God of Death) and his sister Yamuna.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: Date and Timings

The Holi Bhai Dooj will be observed on Thursday, March 9. The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 07:42 PM on March 8 and ends at 08:54 PM on March 9.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: History

As per holy scriptures, Lord Yama visited his sister Yamuna on this day, and she welcomed him with open arms. She put a tilak on his forehead and served him, sweets. Lord Yama was so pleased with his sister’s hospitality that he declared that anyone who received a tilak from his sister on this day will be blessed with a long life and prosperity.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: Significance

The festival of Bhai Dooj is not just about the bond between brothers and sisters. It is also a celebration of the relationship between siblings, and the affection they share. One this special day, brothers and sisters strengthen their bond and renew their commitment to each other.

The significance of Bhai Dooj also lies in the importance of family and the relationship that binds them together. It is a reminder to cherish the love and affection we all share with our siblings, and to honour and respect each other. It is a time to forgive and forget past differences and start afresh with renewed love and affection.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: How the day is celebrated?

On Bhratri Dwitiya, sisters perform a special puja for their brothers. They apply a tilak on their forehead, offer them sweets, and perform an aarti too. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters and promise to protect them from all harm. It is believed that brothers have a special responsibility to protect their sisters, and that sisters have a special power to bless their brothers. The festival is also celebrated as a time to seek the blessings of the Gods for a prosperous and happy life.

