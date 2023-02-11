HAPPY HUG DAY 2023: A whole week in February is dedicated to romance and expressing it in various ways. Whether by giving a rose or chocolates or by proposing. During Valentine’s Day week, couples celebrate and cherish the love they have. The sixth day of Valentine’s Week is Hug day.

It is one of the simplest gestures that can positively affect our mood and make us feel loved. People hug each other for various reasons- to greet someone, celebrate someone’s success, console someone or just show their love. Hugs are after all a manifestation of love and care. They are absolutely free and have the power to melt away all worries.

Hug Day is special as it lets you express your love through physical touch. The day reminds us that hugs are an important part of our lives and that they can bring joy and peace. It is a powerful tool of non-verbal communication and helps with the release of oxytocin- a hormone that reduces stress.

DIFFERENT TYPES OF HUGS AND THEIR MEANINGS

Tight Hug

A tight hug is quite intimate and usually full of love and emotions. It is reserved for close ones and denotes happiness like when you see someone after a long time. It can also be a way to express sadness when you have to bid someone farewell. Side Hug

Side hugs are less intimate than tight and full-body hugs. It’s mostly common among colleagues or co-workers or if you are just getting to know someone. Waist Hug

This type of hug involves both the partners’ arms wrapped around each other’s waists. This is a romantic hug displaying love for your partner. Back Hug

Back hugs are extremely intimate and show a deep connection between the two people. It symbolizes a trusting relationship where two people are quite affectionate about each other.

Why is hugging important in a relationship?

Sometimes, actions speak louder than words and hugging is one such gesture. It shows your partner that you are there for them. It offers a feeling of assurance and makes one feel special. A tight embrace also shows support. In a relationship, it is important to have the support of your partner. So when words fall short, a hug can do the trick. It helps lower stress levels and makes you feel loved. This Hug Day, shower some extra love and affection on your ‘special someone’ by hugging them more.

