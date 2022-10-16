When is International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022? Theme, History and Significance

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is marked every year on October 17. It is a day to raise awareness about the global issue of poverty and how it is a violation of human rights and of human dignity. The day also honours the courage of people living in poverty and their everyday struggles.

The real crisis does not end at the lack of resources, in fact, poverty has harrowing consequences like homelessness, hunger, lack of basic facilities, and violence. The United Nations asks people to come together and do their part to help end poverty. Here’s everything you need to know about International Day for the Eradication of Poverty:

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022: Theme

This year’s theme for International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is “Dignity For All in Practice". The United Nations is asking every individual around the globe to commit towards striving for social justice, peace, and the planet. They believe the dignity of a human being is not only a fundamental right but the basis of all other fundamental rights. But today, many individuals are living in constant poverty that is leading to their dignity being denied or disrespected.

According to the UN official website, “With the commitment to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure all people everywhere enjoy peace and prosperity, the 2030 Agenda again gestured toward the same promise established under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Yet, the current reality shows that 1.3 billion people still live in multidimensional poverty with almost half of them children and youth."

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the World Day to Overcome Extreme Poverty and the 30th anniversary of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, this year, the UN honors people living with poverty and their daily courage and raises awareness on why global cooperation is necessary to eradicate poverty.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: History

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty can be traced back to 17 October 1987, to commemorate the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger. More than a hundred thousand people gathered at the Trocadéro in Paris. This was where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed in 1948.

They declared poverty as a violation of human rights and stated the need to come together and remedy this situation. A commemorative stone was unveiled, with these convictions. Replicas of this commemorative stone have been found around the world, where people gather every year on October 17 to mark this day.

On December 22, 1992, the United Nations General Assembly, through resolution 47/196 declared 17 October as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: Significance

This day is marked by acknowledging the effort and daily struggle of people living in poverty, and creating an opportunity for them to make their needs and concerns reach the masses. Poverty is a global problem that requires global attention for it to end.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty raises awareness of this issues and brings to light, once more, that the social and environmental causes of poverty can be resolved.

