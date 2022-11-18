When is International Men's Day 2022? Theme, History, Significance and How to Celebrate

INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY 2022: On November 19th, every year, the world celebrates International Men’s Day to acknowledge the contributions of men to their families, communities and society. Since 1960s, there were calls to establish International Men’s Day. The intention was not to compete against International Women’s Day which was conceived in 1910, but for the purpose of highlighting men’s experiences and ending gender stereotyping and discrimination.

International Men’s Day: History

International Men’s Day didn’t gain popularity abroad until Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a Professor of History at the University of the West Indies established IMD in 1999. He chose November 19 as IMD to commemorate the birth anniversary of his father. He urged people to take advantage of this day by bringing up issues concerning boys and men. The day received support in the Caribbean and later spread to countries like India, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States among many others.

International Men’s Day: Significance

The significance of this day is to recognise and encourage positive male role models, who are not just celebrities, but common working-class men living a decent life. This day is to celebrate the contributions of men to their society, community, family, marriage, child care and environment as well. It is also to acknowledge their social, mental, emotional, physical and spiritual well-being.

The day is important to highlight the discrimination and abuse men face in the social service, general societal setting and law areas. International Men’s Day is an opportunity to improve gender relations and promote gender equality. It is a day focused on creating a safer and better world where everyone can grow to their full capacity.

International Men’s Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year is “Helping Men and Boys". The day is celebrated by arranging seminars and conferences and organising programmes to bring up the issues related to men.

Here’s how you can celebrate it

Donate to a charity for men to help make their lives better. You can donate to charities working for the health and care of men like testicular cancer, domestic violence and abuse, to name a few. Find out more about the lesser-known influential men. You can pick any country, community, or religion and just get to know how they influenced and brought about positive changes. Get to know the men in your own lives. Listen to their stories, recognise their efforts and contributions, and most importantly, check on them and see how they are doing. Create a safe and secure space for them to talk to you about their own problems. Take the opportunity to spend time with your family and friends.

